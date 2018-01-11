NYC immigrant rights leader Ravi Ragbir reportedly detained after routine ICEcheck-in

Ravi Ragbir has been detained, community members say, during an ICE check in as a rally in support of immigrants was occurring at Foley Square Thursday morning.

Immigration activist Ravi Ragbir attends a Solidarity Rally Against Deportation at Foley Square near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), office on March 9, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of community members gather at Foley Square in support of immigrants checking in with ICE and specifically immigration leader Ravi Ragbir who was reportedly detained Thursday morning. Photo: Twitter / Brooke Pierce @BPie7

A vigil in solidarity with New York families facing deportation has turned into a rally calling for the release of a local immigrant rights leader who was reportedly detained during a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thursday morning.

Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the faith-based immigrant rights group the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, was detained Thursday morning at 26 Federal Plaza, according to the Immigrant Defense Project.

The news sparked a rally at which 18 people have so far been arrested, according to NYPD, including New York City Councilmember Jumaane Williams.

Many were reportedly already gathered outside of 26 Federal Plaza for the pre-planned vigil — sponsored by organizations including the Center for Constitutional Rights, Immigrant Defense Project, Make the Road New York, the New York Civil Liberties Union and more — meant to show support for those New Yorkers checking in with ICE officers today.

“When they enter the building, they don’t know if they will be able to see their families again,” the Facebook event for the vigil reads. “Now more than ever it is important to show solidarity in the face of policies that threaten our communities.

Hundreds flooded the area, chanting Ragbir's name and holding signs. Ragbir was one of those individuals headed in for a routine check-in when he was detained, community members say. He’s been called a “fixture in the immigrants' rights movement” and was awarded the 2017 Immigrant Excellence Award by the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators for his efforts to help the immigrant community.

Councilmember Jumaane Williams and others arrested after Ravi Ragbir detained by @ICEgov @WNYC pic.twitter.com/YCWzD9sez1 — Beth Fertig (@bethfertig) January 11, 2018

“Ravi Ragbir means everything to this city,” said Rev. Kaji Dousa, co-chair of the New Sanctuary Coalition and senior pastor of Park Avenue Christian Church, in an emailed statement. “A longtime New Yorker, a husband and a father, Ravi is beloved by all of us who have had the privilege of working with him to make New York a welcoming community for all of its residents. The fact that ICE has taken him as if his spirit, family ties, and contributions to the community mean nothing is inhumane.”

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is among the crowd Thursday morning.

“I am at 26 Federal Plaza in support of Ravi Ragbir, immigrant rights activist, community leader, husband and father, who has been detained by ICE,” he tweeted. “We call for him to be released from detention and granted a new stay of removal. #IStandWithRavi”

I am at 26 Federal Plaza in support of Ravi Ragbir, immigrant rights activist, community leader, husband and father, who has been detained by ICE. We call for him to be released from detention and granted a new stay of removal. #IStandWithRavi pic.twitter.com/Z7cZRMFZJF — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) January 11, 2018

Activists are encouraging others to call the ICE offices and New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to demand Ragbir’s release.

They just detained our friend Ravi Ragbir. PLEASE use the scripts below to call for his release. He wife, daughter and community need him. #IStandWithRavi pic.twitter.com/wS4799LnXa — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 11, 2018

Ragbir has been facing the threat of deportation for nearly a decade, community members say, due to a "16-year old conviction for wire fraud." He was placed into removal proceedings in 2006 and then spent 22 months in immigration detention before being released in February 2008.

Previously, those community members say, ICE officials had granted Ragbir "prosecutorial discretion, including a stay of removal that was in effect until next week."