NYC issues travel advisory for Wednesday

The National Weather Service has New York City under a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says that New Yorkers should expect snow accumulations to be around one to two inches Wednesday, December 11 which can cause for commuting delays. The weather service expects there to be slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The weather will start as rain, but as the morning commute begins, the rain will become snow. New York City officials said in a press release that commuters should expect messy road conditions during the morning hours.

City officials also want to remind you to take public transportation whenever possible.

“As the rain transitions to snow Wednesday morning, you could face messy road conditions during your morning commute. Public transportation is the best way to get around, as it helps to alleviate any potential gridlock.” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said in a press release.

Criswell added that “I encourage New Yorkers to allow for extra travel time and exercise caution during their commutes.”

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is prepared for the storm, and according to a press release, they will have 705 salt spreaders deployed across the boroughs. Plows will be thrown into the mix if two inches of snow have accumulated.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be pre-deploying crews to the East River bridges, pre-salt the ferry terminals, and municipal lot. DOT and other citywide agencies will be monitoring these locations throughout the day.