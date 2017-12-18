City competition looks to tech to replace gas-powered cars with electric vehicles

The NYCx moonshot challenge will award $20,000 for up to four finalists to transition to EVs as part of its bold climate goals.

With about 30 percent of local greenhouse gas emissions coming from transportation in New York City, officials are looking for the tech industry’s help in switching to electric vehicles as part of their bold climate goals.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration announced the latest NYCx moonshot challenge to develop a green transportation system using electric vehicles (EVs), which give off no tailpipe emissions and require less maintenance.

“We are continuing to be aggressive in addressing the threat of climate change,” de Blasio said in a statement. “NYCx is mobilizing tech to accelerate our actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and calling on the disruptors and tech experts to join.”

Up to four finalists will land $20,000 each to create and present their proposals to staff members from the city’s Department of Transportation and the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability, which will complement a previous $10 million plan to develop fast-charging hubs with up to 20 chargers across the city.

“As the city embarks on an ambitious program to expand electrical vehicle charging infrastructure, we look forward to the innovative ideas arising from this challenge that will inform our own approach and maximize the usage of EV charging stations,” said Polly Trottenberg, commissioner of the city’s Department of Transportation.

To learn more about the moonshot challenge from NYCx, visit nyc.gov/nycx.

