NYC Marathon 2018: Route map, street closures, MTA info

The NYC marathon 2018 is set to take place on Sunday and thousands of runners and revelers will take over the streets of New York City.

The 2018 TCS New York City Marathon will start on Staten Island and participants will make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, throughout NYC’s five boroughs and finish at Central Park.

Whether you’re participating in the 26.2-mile trek, supporting the participants, or will be in the city this Sunday, you should be prepared for several street closures across New York City for the race.

To make sure you’re prepared for the NYC Marathon 2018, we’ve put together a guide filled with useful information including start time, route, how to watch on TV and online and street closures.

NYC Marathon 2018 start time

The official start time for the 2018 NYC Marathon is at 8:30 a.m. EST but there are different start times for different division and waves.

Below is a list of start times for different divisions and waves. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

8:30 a.m. — Professional Wheelchair Division

8:52 a.m. — Achilles Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:55 a.m. — Foot Locker Five-Borough Challenge

9:20 a.m. — Professional Women

9:50 a.m. — Wave 1 (including Professional Men Division)

10:15 a.m. — Wave 2

10:40 a.m. — Wave 3

11:00 a.m. — Wave 4

NYC Marathon 2018 route

Runners will begin in Staten Island and cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and make their way through Brooklyn, Long Island City, Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, back into Manhattan down Fifth Avenue and finish on the southwestern end of Central Park.

Click the map to see the hi-res version.

Best spots to watch the NYC Marathon 2018

According to the marathon’s official site, the best places to watch along the 26.2-mile course are:

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Stage, Fourth Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Williamsburg and Greenpoint

Pulaski Bridge

First Avenue in Manhattan

East Harlem (miles 18-20)

Fifth Avenue, from East 90th Street to East 105th Street (miles 23-24)

Additional information can be found on the TCS NYC Marathon spectator guide.

NYC Marathon 2018: TV channel, live stream info

The 2018 NYC Marathon will be broadcast live on ABC 7 New York. You can check out the action online on the ABC 7 website.

Marathon coverage will also be available on ESPN.

Additional channel coverage for international viewers is available on the marathon website.

NYC Marathon 2018 street closures

STATEN ISLAND

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Verrazano Bridge

BROOKLYN

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

QUEENS

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

BRONX

Willis Avenue Bridge

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between 3rd Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

MANHATTAN

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street and 120th Street

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street

59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

85th Street Approach to West Drive

81st Street Approach to West Drive

77th Street Approach to West Drive

67th Street Approach to West Drive

NYC Marathon 2018 MTA info

For the most accurate information about bus and subway information for the 2018 NYC Marathon visit the complete list of MTA service changes and the MTA Weekender site.