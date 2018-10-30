NYC Marathon 2018: Route map, street closures, MTA info
The marathon is this Sunday. Plan accordingly.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 30, 2018 Updated : October 30, 2018
The NYC marathon 2018 is set to take place on Sunday and thousands of runners and revelers will take over the streets of New York City.
The 2018 TCS New York City Marathon will start on Staten Island and participants will make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, throughout NYC’s five boroughs and finish at Central Park.
Whether you’re participating in the 26.2-mile trek, supporting the participants, or will be in the city this Sunday, you should be prepared for several street closures across New York City for the race.
To make sure you’re prepared for the NYC Marathon 2018, we’ve put together a guide filled with useful information including start time, route, how to watch on TV and online and street closures.
The official start time for the 2018 NYC Marathon is at 8:30 a.m. EST but there are different start times for different division and waves.
Below is a list of start times for different divisions and waves. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
8:30 a.m. — Professional Wheelchair Division
8:52 a.m. — Achilles Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities
8:55 a.m. — Foot Locker Five-Borough Challenge
9:20 a.m. — Professional Women
9:50 a.m. — Wave 1 (including Professional Men Division)
10:15 a.m. — Wave 2
10:40 a.m. — Wave 3
11:00 a.m. — Wave 4
Runners will begin in Staten Island and cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and make their way through Brooklyn, Long Island City, Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, back into Manhattan down Fifth Avenue and finish on the southwestern end of Central Park.
Click the map to see the hi-res version.
According to the marathon’s official site, the best places to watch along the 26.2-mile course are:
Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn
Brooklyn Stage, Fourth Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
Williamsburg and Greenpoint
Pulaski Bridge
First Avenue in Manhattan
East Harlem (miles 18-20)
Fifth Avenue, from East 90th Street to East 105th Street (miles 23-24)
Additional information can be found on the TCS NYC Marathon spectator guide.
The 2018 NYC Marathon will be broadcast live on ABC 7 New York. You can check out the action online on the ABC 7 website.
Marathon coverage will also be available on ESPN.
Additional channel coverage for international viewers is available on the marathon website.
STATEN ISLAND
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
Verrazano Bridge
BROOKLYN
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
QUEENS
11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
BRONX
Willis Avenue Bridge
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between 3rd Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
MANHATTAN
Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)
59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street
5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street and 120th Street
120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street
59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
85th Street Approach to West Drive
81st Street Approach to West Drive
77th Street Approach to West Drive
67th Street Approach to West Drive
For the most accurate information about bus and subway information for the 2018 NYC Marathon visit the complete list of MTA service changes and the MTA Weekender site.