NYC may see snow on Christmas

Here's what to expect weather-wise for the holiday and weekend leading up to it.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you may be in luck. There’s a chance New Yorkers could wake up to about two inches of snow on Christmas morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The flurries will come overnight on Christmas Eve, accumulating Sunday night into Monday morning and leaving the city with 1 to 2 inches.

On Christmas Day, there will be a 30 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m. Then, it’ll be a partly sunny day with a high near 38 degrees and a low of 26.

The weekend leading up to the holiday will be a bit warm and wet, with a high near 49 degrees on Saturday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 100 percent chance of precipitation during the day Saturday, all expected to be rain.

Sunday will dry up during the day as temperatures reach the mid 40s, but rain and snow is likely after 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. That wintry mix will become just snow after midnight, when temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Forecasters put the overnight chance of precipitation at 60 percent to get the few inches possible Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut from 1 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Snow and sleet will turn into freezing rain late Friday morning, forecaster warn, which could lead to some difficult driving conditions and affect the evening commute. Be extra careful on any untreated roadways, the weather service advises, as accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch of ice in some areas are possible.

Though New York City is no stranger to snow, we don’t often get a white Christmas here, apparently.

Historically, New York City’s probability of having snowflakes on Christmas Day is only 11 percent, according to CNN.

Some places are practically always guaranteed a picturesque holiday, like Crested Butte, Colorado which has a 99 percent historical chance of having at least 1 inch of snow on Dec. 25, CNN reports. Other areas, like down south, unsurprisingly, see a lower probability than New York City — in Atlanta, the odds are only 1 percent in favor of a white Christmas.