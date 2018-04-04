NYC could get more spring snow this weekend

Yes, it's April, but no, the winter weather isn't in the past yet.

There's still a chance for more snow to hit New York City. Photo: Reuters

New York City recently saw the biggest April snowstorm since 2003 — and that still wasn’t the end of this year’s winter weather.

Yup, another bout of spring snow could be headed our way at the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is possible beginning early Friday morning until around 10 a.m., and then again from late Friday night into Saturday.

There are “several systems” for meteorologists to keep an eye on over their long term forecast, according to the weather service, proving that the potential, forecasters wrote, for accumulating snow is “apparently not yet done for the season.”

The first possible system comes Thursday night into Friday morning, possibly providing a “burst” of snow before turning into rain later on Friday. This snowfall could affect the Friday morning commute, the weather service warns.

Right now, forecasters are putting the chance of precipitation at 60 percent, with a total snow accumulation of less than half an inch possibly — but that will most likely all melt by late Friday afternoon.

That’s still not the end of the winter weather, though. Friday night, temperatures will dip down to a low around 39 degrees and more rain and snow are likely Saturday morning.

The precipitation is expected to turn into all rain after 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service, but there’s a chance of snow once again Saturday night, before 1 a.m.

Day temperatures throughout the week are expected to stay in the low to mid-40s, and drop to around 34 degrees Sunday night.

Next week is looking to be wet as well — April showers, so the saying goes, but it still won’t feel 100 percent like spring by next week either.

While it’s still a bit too early to be sure, forecasters say that on Monday and Tuesday, we’ll mostly see rain and wind, there may be “enough cold air around to produce a snow threat.”