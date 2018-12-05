NYC home to most best restaurants in America: OpenTable
OpenTable released its 100 Best Restaurants in America 2018 list, and New York City eateries stand out.
By Kristin Toussaint
Published : December 05, 2018
New York City has long been a haven for foodies, and more than just having a lot of options, the five boroughs are home to the biggest share of best restaurants in America, according to OpenTable.
OpenTable announced its 100 Best Restaurants in America 2018 list this week, looking at the dining spots OpenTable users rave about, based on more than 12 million verified dinner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington.
New York City stood out on the list as home to 24 of the 100 best restaurants in America. California followed with the second most (15), followed by Illinois with nine, Texas with eight and
Pennsylvania with seven.
Other states appeared on the list as well with a few standout eateries, from Florida, which claimed four, to Massachusetts, which was home to only one (The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge).
What makes these the best restaurants in America? There’s no one food formula — cuisines varied, including American and Italian (the most popular), French, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and then “hyperlocal” foods like Californian, Hawaiian and Tex-Mex.
“The 100 Best Restaurants in America list gives voice to OpenTable’s diner community by honoring the restaurants they love to visit and that consistently provide dining experiences that delight time and again,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable, in a statement. “The diversity of this year’s list truly showcases how OpenTable helps diners find the right restaurant for every appetite and every occasion.”
Sushi Nakazawa in Greenwich Village. Photo: Daniel Krieger
Avra Madison Estiatorio on 60th - Upper East Side
The Bar Room at The Modern - Midtown West
BONDST - NoHo
Casa Lever - Midtown East
Del Posto - Meatpacking District
Estiatorio Milos - Midtown West
Gabriel Kreuther - Midtown West
Gramercy Tavern - Flatiron
Il Mulino New York - Downtown - Greenwich Village
JUNGSIK - TriBeCa
Kappo Masa - Upper East Side
L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon - Meatpacking District
LArtusi - West Village
Majorelle - Upper East Side
Marc Forgione - TriBeCa
Marea - Midtown West
The Modern - Midtown West
Omakase Room by Tatsu - West Village
The Polo Bar - Midtown East
Raoul’s - SoHo
Sistina - Upper East Side
Sushi Ginza Onodera - NYC - Midtown East
Sushi Kaito - Upper West Side
Sushi Nakazawa - Sushi Bar - Greenwich Village
See the full OpenTable list of best restuarants in America here.