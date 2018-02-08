NYC native bringing medical aid to remote Puerto Rican island hit by Maria

This weekend, Dr. Pedro Torres of Queens will host a medical camp on Vieques, which is eight miles off the eastern coast of Puerto Rico.

It’s been nearly five months since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, just two weeks after Hurricane Irma, but much devastation still remains, especially in remote areas like the island-municipality of Vieques.

That’s why a group of doctors, including two from New York City, are partnering with a Puerto Rican nonprofit to bring medical aid and other supplies to the roughly 8,000 residents on the island eight miles off the eastern mainland coast this weekend.

“I always had the intent to go out into the community to do some outreach and was thinking of areas we could have impact on and what remote areas we could go to, and Vieques came up,” said Dr. Pedro Torres, a Queens native who has been doing his emergency medicine residency in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for the past three years.

Torres was on mainland Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria, and “the force was unimaginable,” he recalled.

While much of the post-storm aid has gone to the mainland, Torres imagines Hurricane Maria has likely intensified the remoteness of Vieques. While he doesn’t know quite what conditions he and his colleagues will find, he expects to find PTSD, depression and other mental illnesses associated with trauma as well as chronic health issues that are starting to be decompensated because residents couldn’t access medications.

“It’s really unpredictable what we’re going to find, so we’re bringing basic antibiotics, some glucometers for patients that don’t have access to a pharmacy to buy them to check their blood-sugar levels,” Torres said. “From prior experience, I noticed the population that’s at the greatest risk of disease and complications are the diabetics.”

Torres will be joined by Dr. Bilal Khan, a critical care fellow at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, and Dr. Rachna Patel, a geriatrics fellow at Mount Sinai here in the city. The three attended American University of Antigua College of Medicine in the Caribbean and are partnering with A la Mano por Puerto Rico, a nonprofit that provides food, water and medical services for those in need.

Torres’ mother, a social worker, will also be on hand to assist with mental health treatment.

“We’re going to see if we can establish a system to give people someone to speak with, somewhere they can follow up to and someone who can check on their well-being,” he said. “It’s important for them to know they aren’t forgotten.”