These NYC neighborhoods have the most expensive room rents: SpareRoom

According to new data from SpareRoom, nine of the 10 most expensive NYC neighborhoods to rent are room are in Manhattan. (Pixabay)

We already know the city has some of the most expensive apartments on the planet, but it’s also second to San Francisco as the most expensive city in the country to rent a room. And yes, there are certain NYC neighborhoods where one room is going to cost you almost as much as a whole apartment.

According to new data from SpareRoom, Battery Park City remains the most expensive NYC neighborhood to rent a room, with an average monthly rent of $2,057.

Manhattan makes up the majority of SpareRoom’s Top 10 list of NYC neighborhoods with the most expensive room rents. In fact, just one other borough made the list. Take a look at the breakdown:

Battery Park City: $2,057

Chelsea: $1,924

Midtown West: $1,811

Hunters Point, Queens: $1,786

Murray Hill: $1,771

Midtown East: $1,742

Financial District: $1,720

Greenwich Village: $1,696

Gramercy Park: $1,693

Tribeca: $1,683

These NYC neighborhoods have the most rooms available

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, tops SpareRoom’s list of the NYC neighborhoods with the most rooms available to rent.

Rounding out that Top 10 is Harlem, Bushwick, East Village, Upper Manhattan, Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Bushwick/Ridgewood, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Astoria.

RELATED: Pricy 550 Vanderbilt penthouse breaks neighborhood record

This NYC neighborhood may be one to watch

SpareRoom’s data, which analyzed more than 28,000 room rentals between January and June in 2017 and 2018, also found that NYC rents increased by just 1 percent year over year. But there is a caveat.

“While rent rises of just 1 percent may seem like good news for New York City’s renters, growth in cheaper boroughs means those on lower and middle incomes will still be feeling the squeeze,” SpareRoom Director Matt Hutchinson said. “Once again, Williamsburg is the most popular neighborhood, but that may change when the L train shuts next spring. Similarly, falling rents in Astoria might not last once the shutdown gets closer and people start to relocate. Now might be a good time to grab an Astoria rental before the stampede begins.”