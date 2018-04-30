Plans for new Hudson Street streetscape unveiled

The stretch between Canal Street and West Houston will receive extended sidewalks and new street amenities as part of a $27 million initiative in Hudson Square.

Forthcoming Hudson Street enhancements include sidewalk extensions, new benches, plants and trees as well as a dedicated and parking-protected bike lanes and more bike racks. (Provided)

A seven-block stretch of Hudson Street in Hudson Square is going to receive a major overhaul to improve safety for pedestrians, bikers and motorists while also turning it into a grand boulevard, city officials announced Monday.

As part of the $27 million “Hudson Square is Now” initiative, Hudson Street between Canal Street and West Houston Street will receive sidewalk extensions of up to 5 feet and amenities that include 8,041-square-feet of planting areas with trees, shrubs and perennials; new benches that will add nearly 170 seats; 2,255-square-feet of space for future sidewalk cafes; energy-efficient streetlamps; new pedestrian ramps and sidewalk realignments and a dedicated and parking-protected bike lane. More than 40 additional bike racks will also be added.

The new Hudson Street streetscape was designed in partnership with the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and consulting firms AKRF and W Architecture and Landscape Architecture. The project investment is a joint effort between the NYCEDC, the city’s Department of Transportation and the Hudson Square Connection Business Improvement District (HSC).

“The Hudson Street streetscape will become a vibrant connection for surrounding communities,” said James Patchett, president of the NYCEDC.

The project, said Ellen Baer, president of HSC, “is designed to provide a lush green boulevard that can be shared by all users —pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles. The unique design will evoke the strolling environment of the iconic Hudson Street of Greenwich Village, while reinforcing the unique vibe of today's Hudson Square."

Construction on the new-and-improved Hudson Street streetscape is slated to begin in the spring of 2019 with work expected to be completed sometime in 2021.