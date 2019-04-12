NYC Persian Day Parade 2019: Start time, route, street closures

The 2019 NYC Persian Day Parade is set to take place this Sunday in Midtown, Manhattan.

Now in its 15th year, the colorful Persian Day Parade in New York City continues to celebrate the start of spring in the city, and Nowruz — the Persian New Year.

The NYC Persian Day Parade will feature music, traditional costumes and colorful floats to celebrate and honor Persian Culture. The parade will end with a festival in Madison Square Park for all to enjoy.

If you’re planning to attend the parade, here’s what you need to know before you go including the start time, parade route and street closures during the parade.

Persian Day Parade 2019 date, start time

The parade kicks off Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

Persian Day Parade 2019 route

The parade begins at 38th Street and Madison Avenue and will move along Madison Avenue and end at Madison Square Park at 27th Street where there will be a festival and celebration of the Persian new year.

NYC Persian Day Parade 2019 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation and the New York City Police Department, the following streets will be closed Sunday, April 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the 2019 Persian Day Parade: Parade formation

38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Route

Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street

Dispersal

27th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Festival

26th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue