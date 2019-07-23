New York

NYC police seek man in Penn Station face slashing

A $2,500 is being offered for the man's arrest.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : July 23, 2019 Updated : July 23, 2019

Police are seeking this man.

NYPD Crime Stoppers

NYPD is on the lookout for a man who allegedly slashed another man's face at Penn Station in an uprovoked attack.

The heinous assault happened Monday around 2:30 p.m., according to NYC police, who on Tuesday released surveillance video of the suspect. The alleged assailant, described as a black male, is seen wearing a red "Flash" T-shirt. He reportedly had no relation to the 32-year-old victim, who was standing at the 34th Street transit hub when the suspect made an inaudible comment to him. That's when the victim, a Bronx resident, was slashed, cops said.

The suspect fled the station, and as of Tuesday was still at large. Police offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was in stable condition.

