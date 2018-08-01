Action! City seeks proposals for TV, film studio in Sunset Park

About 200,000-square-feet of waterfront real estate in Sunset Park is slated to house the first-ever Made in New York Campus.

Always wanted to develop and operate a TV and film studio? Here’s your chance as city officials are seeking proposals to do just that at the Bush Terminal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Roughly 200,000-square-feet of waterfront real estate is open to be developed into the first-ever Made in New York (MiNY) Campus at the Bush Terminal in Sunset Park. The site will be dedicated to film, TV and media production, sound recording and other related services and industries.

"New York City’s film and TV sector draws talent from around the world — and creates thousands of good-paying jobs here across the boroughs,” Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen said. “The Made in New York Campus will open a new chapter in this success story, by providing a state-of-the-art home base for 1,500 professionals. And we’re making sure that this campus will provide opportunities for everyone by requiring that proposals focus on local hiring, gender equity and promoting diversity and inclusion.”

Council Member Carlos Menchaca has been “laser-focused” on revitalizing the Sunset Park waterfront as “a vibrant resource for the local community,” he said. “Today’s announcement of the Made in New York Campus at Bush Terminal is another step in that direction.”

Proposals are due Nov. 2 by 4 p.m. An info session and site tour will take place Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at Bush Terminal (Unit G, 58 50th St., Brooklyn).

“Respondents must have experience both as a developer and operator of film, TV, sound recording and/or media production facilities, either as a single entity or a partnership between two or more entities,” the request for proposal (RFP) said.

To see the specifics of the RFP for the MiNY Campus in Sunset Park, visit nycedc.com. The proposals are being sought by the NYCEDC and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).