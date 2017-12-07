NYC snow expected Friday, Saturday

The first significant snowfall of the 2017 holiday season may arrive this weekend.

New York City snow may be on the horizon this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast a mix of rain and snow along the New York coast that is expected to change to all snow Friday night and continue into Saturday with some accumulation possible in New York City.

"The best chance for light accumulations would be across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut," the NWS said in its hazardous weather forecast. "However, any slight westward shift would result in heavier accumulations at the coast and light accumulations toward the New York City metropolitan area."

The service said only minor accumulations are expected right now, "but there is still a good deal of uncertainty, so stay tuned for updates."