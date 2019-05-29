NYC faces second night of tornado watch, severe storms

For the second night in a row, New York City on Wednesday braced for the possibility of isolated tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, downpours, hail and damaging winds.

The NYC office of Emergency Management sent out an alert Wednesday warning of the dangerous weather, which was expected to hit the city between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. —yep, prime commuting time. But the wacky weather threat could pose more harm than a simple delay in getting home.

“The increased potential for severe thunderstorms may create dangerous travel conditions this evening,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said. “New Yorkers should stay inside during periods of severe weather. If you are outside during a thunderstorm, avoid open areas and immediately seek shelter indoors.”

Flash flooding and nuisance flooding could happen, with a half inch of rain expected.

Falling trees also pose a risk. The city activated the Downed Tree Task Force, a multiagency task force responsible for coordinating the response to a large downed tree event.

Staten Island saw a tornado watch on Tuesday night, but lucked out. Stanhope, N.J. wasn't so lucky — a twister was confirmed to have touched down there, bringing down trees and power lines. No injuries were reported.