NYC Transit president hosting Twitter Q&A today

Andy Byford, the president of NYC Transit, is starting a monthly Twitter chat session to hear from straphangers. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

If you usually lament about your morning MTA commute on Twitter, you’ll now have a chance to use that online platform to speak to the NYC Transit president directly.

New York City Transit President Andy Byford will be hosting a Twitter Q&A on Thursday to hear directly from frustrated straphangers.

The online exchange is part of an ongoing effort to improve transparency and customer service, the MTA said, and will be a monthly occurrence. The first chat session is March 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

To participate, tweet out your question within that time period using the hashtag #AskNYCT. Byford and NYC Transit’s new Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer will be responding live from the subway Rail Control Center using the @NYCTSubway Twitter handle.

“I think it’s important to have regular and direct contact with transit riders – that’s why I ride subways and buses everywhere and why I’m excited to do these chats,” Byford said in a statement. “Other members of my staff will be more engaged with customers than ever before by also participating in these chats.”

The MTA wants this chat to specifically focus on subways, but Byford will take questions on any and all aspect of NYC Transit.

Next month’s session will center around buses and Access-A-Ride paratransit service, and future chats will feature other members of NYC Transit leadership.

Byford started at NYC Transit in January after five years as CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. He held similar chat sessions to hear from riders while heading up that public transit system.

The Toronto Transit Commission serves 1.8 million riders a day as North America’s third-largest public transit system. Under his leadership, the commission was named Outstanding Transit System of the Year for 2017 by the American Public Transportation Association.