NYC issues travel advisory amid winter weather warning

With snow and cold temps expected this weekend, emergency officials say travel will be affected, too.

The first of this year's winter weather is expected in New York City this weekend. Photo: Reuters

Be warned, New Yorkers: A travel advisory has been issued this Saturday and Sunday due to anticipated snowy weather.

The New York City Emergency Management Department has issued a travel advisory for this weekend, Saturday Dec. 9 and Sunday Dec. 10.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the city, in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters are predicting two to four inches of snow, though locally higher amounts can be possible as well.

That winter weather will cause travel difficulties, New York City officials warn. New Yorkers should prepare themselves for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

“Winter has come early and we don’t want anyone to be caught off guard by this weekend’s forecast,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito in a statement. “It’s time to unpack your winter gear; have your boots, hats, and scarves ready. Give yourself extra time to travel as conditions could be difficult.”

Commuters are advised to be extra careful when driving, walking or biking. Alternate side parking will be suspended Saturday, officials said, to allow for snow removal, but parking meter payment will still be in effect throughout the city.

It’s not just snowy conditions to be concerned about, but also near-freezing temperatures. The temp will stay around freezing on Saturday and though Sunday is expected to be in the upper 30s, temperatures will drop down to below freezing Sunday night. Lows could reach the upper 20s, forecasters say.

Cold temps put the city’s homeless at risk, as well as residents who are elderly, have certain medical conditions like heart of lung disease or diabetes, have serious mental health conditions or those who have functional needs like limited mobility. The city is asking residents to check on neighbors, friends and relatives. Read more cold weather safety tips here.

