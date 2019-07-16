Everything you need to know about NYC’s Triathlon this weekend: start time, street closures, where to cheer

Another view of bicycle portion of the triathlon

Participants during the cycling portion of the triathlon

An image of bikers participating in the NYC Triathlon

The end of the swim portion of the Triathlon

The start of the swimming portion of the triathlon

An image of the swimming portion of the Triathlon

This Sunday, New York City welcomes back the NYC Triathlon for the 19th time. The triathlon has over 3,000 athletes of all abilities participating this year. Reports shared that for the 2019 race, a record-breaking 25 percent of all participants are first-timers.

This is the last year the NYC Triathlon will take place on this course, due to construction. For a challenge, the owners of Life Time Tri Series are partnering with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to donate $25,000 if one of the teams can break the record for fastest completion time held by Hunter Kemper since 2001, who completed the triathlon in 1:41:20.

The NYC Triathlon includes a swimming portion, a biking portion, and running portion through Manhattan and the Bronx. Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the NYC Triathlon?

The NYC Triathlon will be taking place Sunday, July 21, 2019.

NYC Triathlon start time

The NYC Triathlon will begin at 5:50 a.m., at 99th street and Hudson River. The event is expected to end at 2 p.m.

Where is the NYC Triathlon

The New York City Triathlon will start with a 1.5k swim in the Hudson, then 40k bicycle ride across the Hudson Parkway towards the Bronx and back and finally it will end with a 10k trek across the 2nd street, ending in Central Park.

NYC Triathlon map

Where to cheer for athletes during the NYC Triathlon

Swimming start: Riverside Park & 98th Street on the Hudson River

Swim Exit: Riverside Park & 79th Street on the Hudson River

Run Course: Along 72nd Street from Henry Hudson Parkway to Central Park West and Along 72nd Street Transverse in Central Park (Terrace Drive) to Park Drive East to the finish

Race Finish: Dead Road in Central Park near the bandshell off the 72nd Street Transverse

NYC Triathlon street closures

The Department of Transportation listed the following street closures for the NYC Triathlon. All streets listed below will be closed from 5:50 a.m. to 2 p.m. so plan accordingly. For updated information, check out this website.

Manhattan Portion

• Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between West 60th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge

• Henry Hudson Parkway Exit and Entrance ramps at 79th Street

• West 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West

• West 79th Street between Riverside Drive and Traffic Circle (Near West Side Highway)

• 79th Street Traffic Circle

• Central Park West Drive between 102nd Street Transverse and Center Drive

• Center Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive

• Central Park East Drive between Center Drive and 102nd Street Transverse

• 102nd Street Transverse between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive

• Terrace Drive between Central Park West Drive and Central Park East Drive

• Riverside Drive between West 84th Street and West 83rd Street

• Riverside Drive between West 72nd Street and West 74th Street

• Riverside Drive between West 78th Street and West 80th Street

• 72nd Street Entrance into Central Park

• West 71st Street between West End Avenue and Broadway

• Central Park West between West 73rd Street and West 74th Street

• Central Park West between West 70th Street and West 71st Street

Bronx Portion

• Henry Hudson Bridge (Northbound)

• Henry Hudson Parkway (Northbound) between the Henry Hudson Bridge and the Mosholu Parkway

• Mosholu Parkway (Eastbound) between Henry Hudson Parkway and West Gun Hill Road