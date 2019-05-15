NYC weather outlook this week

April showers brought May flowers this spring. But unfortunately, the showers aren't through with us.

Following a particularly cold and wet few days, New York City is looking at a cloudy, drizzly rest of the week with mild temps and some sun expected this weekend. The city saw a record low temperature on Monday of 48 degrees, but Saturday could make it into the 70s — a much more appropriate temp for May.

Here’s a breakdown of what NYC can expect in coming days, courtesy of the NWS:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Credit: NOAA-National Weather Service