NYC weather outlook this week

Following a particularly cold and wet few days, New York City is looking at a cloudy, drizzly rest of the week with mild temps and some sun expected this weekend. The city saw a record low temperature on Monday of 48 degrees, but Saturday could make it into the 70s — a much more appropriate temp for May.
Here’s a breakdown of what NYC can expect in coming days, courtesy of the NWS:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Celebrities attend 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere in Los Angeles29 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Credit: NOAA-National Weather Service