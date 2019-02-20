NYC could get up to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday

A bout of wintry New York City weather could impact the Wednesday evening commute as up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are warning that snow and a “light glaze” of ice could make for slippery, hazardous road conditions this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Hazardous Weather Outlook beginning Wednesday at noon and lasting through 1 a.m. Thursday. The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for the entire day.

Snow is expected to start falling mainly after 1 p.m., and the flurries will become more widespread throughout the afternoon. Forecasters are anticipating a “moderate steady snow” with a total of 2 to 4 inches, though they warn we could see a bit more if the snow becomes heavy.

New York City weather could become even more hazardous as rain, freezing rain and sleet become a part of the mix Wednesday night.

“With winter weather on the way, exercise caution if you must be on the road later today and into this evening,” the National Weather Service New York City office said on Twitter. “An entire array of precipitation is expected across much of the area for this afternoon through this evening.”

Though Wednesday will see temperatures below freezing throughout the day with wind chill values between 20 and 25, at night the mercury will rise to around 36, forecasters say. Overnight, less than one inch of new snow and sleet could accumulate.

After snow, New York City weather warms up

The Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook and Winter Weather Advisory are currently only in effect until early Thursday morning. New York City weather will warm up a bit Thursday, which has a 30 percent chance of rain only in the morning and could see high temps near 51 degrees as the sun comes out.

Friday should be mostly sunny, forecasters say, with a high near 45. For the weekend. Saturday looks partly sunny with a high near 44 and a chance of some rain at night, and on Sunday, rain is likely, but the air will warm up to a high near 53 degrees.