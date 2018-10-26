NYC Weather: Expect a nor’easter this weekend

Prepare to batten down your hatches this weekend as the NYC weather forecast is showing that a nor’easter from the South is likely heading our way. (File)

Prepare to batten down your hatches this weekend as the NYC weather forecast is showing that a nor’easter from the South may be heading our way to bring gusty winds as high as 46 mph and heavy rains.

Some of the coming rains are stemming from Hurricane Willa, which struck the northwestern coast of Mexico this week, and its effects will be felt along much of the East Coast.

“Fast forward motion of the storm may limit weather conditions from Friday night to Saturday night,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

To that end, a wind advisory, coastal flood warning and flash flood watch will be in effect between Friday night and Saturday night, NYC weather forecasters from the National Weather Service said.

The strongest winds are expected late Friday through Saturday afternoon, and we could see scattered downed trees and tree limbs and power outages.

“Widespread moderate” coastal flooding is possible for areas of Long Island, New York and New Jersey, while strong winds may be seen in the New York metro region, Long Island, coastal Connecticut and Westchester.

NYC Ferry on Friday afternoon sent out a service alert warning riders that the impending nor’easter may cause trip cancellations or temporary service suspensions “if high winds pose a safety risk for our riders.”

Due to the impending nor'easter, there is a possibility that we may have to cancel trips or temporarily suspend service if high winds pose a safety risk for our riders. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/VZ1jGKsJ5l — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) October 26, 2018

A closer look at the weekend's NYC weather

New Yorkers can expect rain mostly after midnight on Friday, and a low around 48, the NWS forecast shows.

The rain is expected to continue through Saturday and may be heavy at times with wind gusts as high as 46 mph. The temperature will be a high near 54. Saturday night will see a 50 percent chance of showers and winds speed dropping to between 18 and 28 mph.

We should see some pleasant NYC weather on Sunday, which is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 59, the reprieve will be brief as rain is likely early Monday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 57.

