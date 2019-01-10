NYC Weather: Weekend could see some snow

Get ready to bundle up: New York City could see some snow this weekend.

New York City weather has been chilly, for sure, but it’s about to get even more wintry with a 50 percent chance of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The flurries are expected to start Saturday afternoon, with a higher chance for light snow after 7 p.m. More snow could drop Sunday morning, forecasters say.

You’ll have the best chances of seeing some snow across the New York City metro area and Long Island, according to the National Weather Service, from late Saturday into early Sunday.

It’s uncertain how much of the white stuff will accumulate, but it’s expected to be light. Forecasters say one to two inches could pile up in the New York City metro area, “but uncertainty remains.”

This is first New York City snow since winter officially began, though the five boroughs did see one storm earlier this season, when more than 6 inches of snow fell on the city on Nov. 15.

Before the snow starts, temperatures will dip across the city, and that already started. While Wednesday had a high around 45 degrees, temps dropped on Thursday to a high of 35.

Friday is expected to reach around 30 degrees during the day, dipping down to a low of 18 degrees at night.

On Saturday, temps will hover around freezing, and Sunday could warm up just a little bit to a high of 34.

New York City weather beyond this weekend’s snow

Though light snow is only expected over the weekend, New York City weather will still be blustery a little bit beyond that.

Sunday night into Monday will be cold with a low near 21 degrees, and Monday will feel just above freezing, again, with a high near 34. Tuesday is expected to be sunny and that will warm things up to around 40 degrees, and the temperature will hover just below 40 on Wednesday, as well.