New York Women's March 2018: Photos

Thousands of people descended on the streets of Midtown Manhattan Saturday to participate in the 2018 Women's March.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : January 20, 2018 | Updated : January 20, 2018
VIEW GALLERY 4 Photos
  
    

    Protesters hold up signs at Saturday's NYC Women's March. Photo: Bess Adler

  
    

    A support of President Trump's wears a Trump flag at Saturday's rally for women's rights. Photo: Bess Adler

  
    

    A protesters participates in Saturday's rally. Photo: Bess Adler

  
    

    Women chant in protest at Saturday's rally. Photo: Bess Adler

The 2018 New York City Women's March drew thousands of activists to the crowded streets of Manhattan on Saturday, a day that marked the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump.

Like last year, many women donned the unmistakable pink knit "pussy hats" as they marched through Midtown. The hats were created for last year’s march as a reference to a comment made by Trump about female genitalia, and have since become a symbol of women’s empowerment and opposition to the president.

The president took to Twitter to ask women to celebrate the "historic milestones and unprecedented economic success" of the last year.

Saturday's New York march was one of several to happen across the nation to advocate for the rights of women and marginalized people. The protests unfolded in Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Chicago, as well roughly 250 other cities. 

The rallies came during what has been seen as a pivotal year for women’s rights with the #MeToo and #TimesUp social media effort against sexual harassment and abuse that was born out of a string of scandals in Hollywood, Washington and elsewhere.

Reuters contributed to this report.
 
 
