Solar garden at Brooklyn Army Terminal could put the sun in Sunset Park

The NYC Economic Development Corporation is looking for a few good solar providers to literally put the sun in Sunset Park to bring a rooftop solar garden to the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

The NYCEDC is offering up to 100,000 square feet of space to pilot what will be a subscription-based shared solar program for local businesses and residents of the Brooklyn neighborhood, similar to initiatives seen in Sacramento and Washington state.

“The Brooklyn Army Terminal has become a hub for modern industrial businesses, and a true community asset in Sunset Park,” NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett said. “In launching this effort, we’re able to deliver clean, affordable energy to the community while adding to the roster of innovative products made at the Brooklyn Army Terminal.”

The agency is seeking proposals from experienced solar power providers and local community organizations and will choose a developer based on factors that include the quality of their proposal, the company’s experience and proposed fee.

Subscribers of the future shared solar program would pay a monthly membership fee in place of an electric bill.

“Not only does this initiative make strides towards a greener NYC, it will provide many residents and businesses an alternative option for more affordable energy,” said City Councilman Paul Vallone, chair of the Committee on Economic Development. “There is real promise for these public-private partnerships to be successful when they provide tangible benefits to New Yorkers and their small businesses.”

Interested solar providers can view the request for proposal at nycedc.com/opportunities. Submissions are due to NYCEDC by May 23 at 4 p.m. and must include five sets of the proposal. Any questions or clarifications needed for the solar garden pilot must be sent to the agency by May 10.