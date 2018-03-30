Sunny skies ahead for the holiday weekend in NYC

The weekend will get off to a dreary start, but sunny skies will arrive just in time for all your holiday festivities.

Rain showers on Friday will get the Easter and Passover weekend off to a dreary start, but sunny skies will return just in time for all your holiday festivities, according to the National Weather Service.

While there’s an 80 percent chance we’ll see rain showers on and off through Friday evening, the skies will begin clearing after nightfall. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 38 degrees, which could seem chilly after the temps in the mid-50s we can expect for most of the day.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 57, and temps will drop to the low 40s at night.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy, but will gradually become sunny with a high near 53, so you might want to hold off on that outdoor Easter egg hunt until afternoon, when Accuweather forecasters expect the clouds to dissipate.

The sunny skies will remain through Monday, though temperatures will drop to a high near 48 for much of the day. Rain is expected to return to the New York metro region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temps should be between the mid-40s and mid-50s, the NWS forecasted.

After the four nor’easters we experienced throughout the month of March, it’s safe to say we may welcome a few rainy days. After all, April showers do bring May flowers or so they say!

