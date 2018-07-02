Sorry New Yorkers, this heat wave ain’t going anywhere soon

If you think your 4th of July plans will be the hottest thing about this week, you’ve got another thing coming.

If you think your 4th of July plans will be the hottest thing about this week, you’ve got another thing coming as this oh-so-lovely heat wave is expected to stick around for much of the week, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Monday’s high was around 93, with a heat index value as high as 98, the NWS said, and the agency issued an excessive heat warning for the New York City region that will be in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday. An excessive heat warning is given when the mix of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like 105 degrees or more.

“The hot weather will continue into the week, and we urge people to keep safe,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “Drink plenty of water, use air conditioning or go to an air-conditioned place and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the periods of intense heat.”

The NWS forecasts Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 97. The 4th of July will offer a slight respite from the 90-degree temps with a high near 87 — and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon before turning partly cloudy for firework festivities.

Thursday is expected to also be mostly sunny with a high near 87, while Friday will be 86 with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday will round out 4th of July week with sunny skies and temps in the low 80s.

The hot and humid weather “can cause heat illness, and even death,” warned Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett. “If you have air conditioning and you have not used it up until now, now is the time to turn it on. Setting it to ‘low’ or 78 degrees Fahrenheit will keep you cool and keep your bills in check.”

Those residents without air conditioning, especially seniors and those with chronic health conditions are urged to find air-conditioned places or go to an NYC Cooling Center, which will remain open through 4th of July, officials said.

NYC Cooling Centers are air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities that open to the public during heat-related emergencies like we’re currently experiencing.

"As always, we urge New Yorkers to Be A Buddy and check on your neighbors, family and friends who may be at greater risk for heat illness and make sure they are safe and cool," Bassett added.

