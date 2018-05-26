NYPD adds new boat to combat terrorism

The New York City Police Department is taking added measures in the war on terrorism with their new catamaran that helps perform radiation sweeps.

The Counter Terrorism Maritime Unit has purchased and launched a 47-foot vessel just in time for Fleet Week, a time when the naval vessels are docked bringing added threats to the Big Apple’s waters.

“We can’t forget the big threat: the nuclear threat, the improvised explosive or a basic nuke," said Deputy Chief John O'Connell, the commanding officer of the Counter Terrorism Division.

The NYPD’s latest tool on terrorism was specially designed by the department and built by Moose Boats in California, a manufacturer of aluminum catamarans whose clients include several law enforcement agencies and emergency response units.

"It integrates the latest technology. It's probably one of the best boats out here on the water for radiation detection," O'Connell said.

NYPD’s new boat has special radiation equipment located within the twin hulls of the vessel that will alert the Counter Terrorism Team to any suspicious materials on other vessels.

“Every day, we come out proactively and will do a screening of the ships. Basically screening their hulls, making sure nothing is attached," said Sergeant Harold Salters with the Maritime Unit.

According to ABC New York, the new boat has been named after NYPD Officer Russel Timoshenko who died on the job back in July 2007. Timoshenko was gunned down in Brooklyn after pulling over a stolen BMW. His death was followed by an extensive 4-day manhunt to bring the 3 suspects in his death to justice.

"It's important that he gets remembered, and these guys are very proud. We did the launching ceremony in April," O'Connell said.

The new boat will be utilized by the NYPD’s eight-member team who currently use two other boats to patrol the New York waters in an effort to combat terrorism.