NYPD announces a five-point plan to address increases in gun crime

After another increase in gun violence last month, the NYPD has announced that it is launching a five-part program to combat the trend, including providing services to at-risk communities to prevent crime before it becomes necessary to punish it.

"An increase in murders, shootings and rapes is always concerning," said NYPD Chief Lori Pollack. "One murder, one shooting, one rape is too many. but it is too early to say that this increase is indicative of a lasting trend."

According to Chief Pollack, this increase in gun deaths comes primarily from gang activity and domestic violence, and mostly occurred indoors.

According to Chief Terry Monahan, the five-point plan will consist of "precision deployment" of police officers to precincts experiencing "pockets of violence," namely precincts 34, 43, 79 and 113 in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. In addition to increasing the number of police on the street, Monahan reported that the NYPD will expand investigations into arrest warrants, domestic violence and gun possession in high-risk areas.

"Anyone carrying an illegal gun on the streets is a moment away from a shooting, and any shooting can be a millimeter away from turning into a homicide," Monahan stated.

Outside of prosecution, the NYPD will expand the CeaseFire program to several precincts in Brooklyn and the Bronx, which is designed to empower community members to de-escalate violent situations without police involvement and direct at-risk youth away from joining gangs. Beginning in April, Monahan reports that the NYPD will begin tracking a "re-entry stat" for prisoners being released, and use that information to improve resources and tools to prevent them from re-offending. Monahan did not give any specifics.

"We're going to take a close look on how we continue to fight violent crime," said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.

The number of murders in February this year was significantly higher than last February, increasing from 16 in 2018 to 34 in 2019.