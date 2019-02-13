New York Police detective killed by 'friendly fire' during Queens robbery attempt

New York Police Detective Brian Simonson was shot and killed Tuesday evening in what police officials said was “friendly fire.”

A second detective with the NYPD was shot in the leg and is considered to be in stable condition. Both members of service were involved in gunfire while responding to an attempted robbery inside a Queens cellphone store.

Officials say the shooting took place at a T-Mobile store located on the north side of Atlantic Avenue near 120th Street in the Richmond Hill section of Queens. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m.

The New York Police detective who was shot and killed was identified as Brian Simonsen, a 19-year veteran with the NYPD. Officials say he was shot in the chest and taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 42.

The other detective involved in the shooting, Sergeant Matthew Gorman, 34, was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said both detectives Simonsen and Gorman opened fire on the suspect and were struck by bullets from other cops outside of the T-Mobile store. Both detectives were not in uniform at the time. Simonsen was not wearing a bulletproof vest.

“This is an absolute tragedy, the worst outcome any police officer or family of a police officer could ever imagine,” Commissioner O’Neill said during a press conference.

Queens shooting suspect identified

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Ransom. Officials say he pointed a gun and was shot several times by police. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital where he is in police custody.

Commissioner O’Neill described the suspect as a “career criminal” during a press conference. The New York Daily News reports that Ransom has been arrested 25 times include resisting arrest, grand larceny, and turnstile jumping. Ransom was last arrested in 2016.

Authorities say it was later determined that Ransom was carrying a fake gun at the time of the shooting.

Commissioner O’Neill, NYPD mourn Detective Brian Simonsen

On Wednesday, Commissioner O’Neill took to Twitter to honor the life of Detective Simonsen.

“Today, the 55,000 members of the NYPD again mourn one of our own, he posted to Twitter. “Detective Brian Simonsen was the kind of public servant cops strive to be. He & his loved ones will always be part of our police family, & we will #NeverForget their sacrifice,” he wrote.

Detective Brian Simonsen funeral service

Funeral arrangments for Detective Brian Simonsen have not been announced yet.