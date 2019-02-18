NYPD commander reportedly under investigation for threatening 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, or 50 Cent, appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January.

The commander of a police precinct in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, is reportedly under investigation for ordering officers to kill Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in June of last year.

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez reportedly told assembled police during a roll call meeting to "shoot him on sight."

"The inspector just said that at roll call," an anonymous source told the New York Daily News. "I'm like, WTF."

The incident in question occurred on June 7, the same day as the rapper attended the "Bronx Smoker," a for-charity police vs. police boxing event.

According to NYPD representatives, "the incident is under internal review" by the Internal Affairs Bureau, though no action has been taken and Gonzalez continues to serve on active duty.

Jackson, on hearing of the threat, posted on Instagram that he is considering taking legal action against Gonzalez.

"I take this threat very seriously and I'm consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. I am concerned that I was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD," Jackson wrote, adding later, "Emanuel Gonzalez is not fit to be a commanding officer."

A month before the threat was allegedly made, Gonzalez filed a police report accusing Jackson of making threats against his life, after Jackson posted an image with the caption "Get the strap" in reference to allegations against Gonzalez made by the owner of a now-closed nightclub that the police commander demanded bribes. A lawsuit, claiming "selective enforcement" by Gonzalez's precinct, was filed in December. No charges were filed, and Jackson took down the offending post.

Gonzalez has not commented on the matter, and it is unknown what, if any, action will be taken by the IAB.