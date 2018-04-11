Police identify woman whose remains were found in Brooklyn park

The remains of Brandy Odom, 26, were discovered in Canarsie Park, less than a mile from her home. She was reported missing several months ago.

Police identified remains discovered in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn as belonging to Brandy Odom, 26, who has been missing for several months. (Facebook/BrandyOdom)

Police have identified the remains discovered in a Brooklyn park earlier this week as belonging to a woman who has been missing from the borough for several months.

Brandy Odom’s head and torso were discovered Monday by a woman walking her dog in Canarsie Park, which is less than a mile from Odom’s home on East 102nd Street, officials said according to the New York Post.

The 26-year-old’s naked remains were located face down in a wooded area covered by leaves and branches along the park’s bike path. A tattoo of the word “chocolate” on the torso’s left breast helped Odom’s family identify her remains, police sources told PIX11.

A bag of limbs authorities believe to be Odom’s were discovered on Tuesday about half a mile from where the torso was found.

It is still unclear how Odom died, how her remains ended up in Canarsie Park and how long they had been there, but a community activist told NBC4 that her remains “couldn’t have been there long” as “it’s a very active park.”

A medical examiner will determine Odom's cause of death.