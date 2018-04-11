Police identify woman whose remains were found in Brooklyn park

Police have identified the remains discovered in a Brooklyn park earlier this week as belonging to a woman who has been missing from the borough for several months.
Brandy Odom’s head and torso were discovered Monday by a woman walking her dog in Canarsie Park, which is less than a mile from Odom’s home on East 102nd Street, officials said according to the New York Post.
The 26-year-old’s naked remains were located face down in a wooded area covered by leaves and branches along the park’s bike path. A tattoo of the word “chocolate” on the torso’s left breast helped Odom’s family identify her remains, police sources told PIX11.
A bag of limbs authorities believe to be Odom’s were discovered on Tuesday about half a mile from where the torso was found.
It is still unclear how Odom died, how her remains ended up in Canarsie Park and how long they had been there, but a community activist told NBC4 that her remains “couldn’t have been there long” as “it’s a very active park.”
A medical examiner will determine Odom's cause of death.