NYPD investigates suspicious package in Lower Manhattan

Two pieces of luggage were left near a Citi Bike docking station in the vicinity of 140 Broadway.

An NYPD investigator inspects a suspicious package left near 140 Broadway Thursday morning, as seen from Metro's office at 120 Broadway. (Evan Rodriguez)

The investigation of luggage left near a Citi Bike docking station at Broadway and Liberty Street closed nearby streets for about an hour Thursday morning. (Lenyon Whitaker)

NYPD investigates a suspicious package near 140 Broadway in the Financial District Thursday morning. (Lenyon Whitaker)

The NYPD is investigating a suspicious package left in Lower Manhattan this morning.

The package, which appeared to be two pieces of luggage, was discovered near a Citi Bike docking station near 140 Broadway just before 9 a.m., the NYPD told Metro.

The surrounding area, including the perimeter of Zuccotti Park from Broadway to Trinity Place, was blocked off with police tape during the department's investigation.

The Cedar Street entrance of 120 Broadway, which is directly across from where the luggage was discovered and where Metro’s office is located, was closed as a precaution, the building’s fire safety official said in an announcement just before 9:30 a.m.

An announcement at 9:48 a.m. said the NYPD cleared the area, and all streets in the vicinity of 140 Broadway were reopened.