NYPD investigates suspicious package in Lower Manhattan

The NYPD is investigating a suspicious package left in Lower Manhattan this morning.
The package, which appeared to be two pieces of luggage, was discovered near a Citi Bike docking station near 140 Broadway just before 9 a.m., the NYPD told Metro.
The surrounding area, including the perimeter of Zuccotti Park from Broadway to Trinity Place, was blocked off with police tape during the department's investigation.
The Cedar Street entrance of 120 Broadway, which is directly across from where the luggage was discovered and where Metro’s office is located, was closed as a precaution, the building’s fire safety official said in an announcement just before 9:30 a.m.
An announcement at 9:48 a.m. said the NYPD cleared the area, and all streets in the vicinity of 140 Broadway were reopened.