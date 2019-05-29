NYPD: Kitchen knife-wielding robber on the loose

The NYPD want to know if you recognize this man. NYPD Twitter

The NYPD are searching for a man who brandished a large vegetable knife during a series of robberies.

Victims told police that the man acted crazed as he knocked over three stores in Brooklyn and Manhattan over a 24-hour span.

Video from inside the Super Star Deli in Brooklyn shows the man leaping over the counter Sunday night, waving a huge knife and shouting threats at the clerk. Authorities say he came away with just $20 after it was all said and done.

"He put the knife and said, 'Give me the money, give me the money, give me the money,'" the store owner told ABC 7. "And after that, I come back and he said, 'I'll kill you,' so then I go and call the police."

On Monday, authorities said the same man went on to hit two pizzerias in Lower Manhattan and the Lower East Side. He allegedly figured out how to grab more loot, making off with more than $500 in those two robberies.

The areas he hit were well-lit and had plenty of cameras, and his face was captured clearly. Police are asking for help finding the suspect. Anyone with information can contact police by calling the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish language, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).