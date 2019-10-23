Naked man shoots NYPD officer in Harlem confrontation

A bulletproof vest saved the life of an NYPD officer who was shot Wednesday by a naked man after responding to a 911 call in Harlem.

The 34-year-old officer, who was not named, is a 7-year veteran of the force assigned to the 32 precinct, and was part of an eight-person police team that responded to the call early Wednesday. According to Police Commissioner O’Neill, the incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. after a woman called for help because a man was harassing her at 2785 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, reportedly hanging on doors and breaking glass in the building.

One of the officers encountered the suspect, who was naked and wielding a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. The pair begain to struggle.

“It was – it was a violent struggle," Commissioner O’Neill said. "I saw the body-worn camera footage. It was – they went down to the floor. If you watch it, it’s extremely disturbing and I’m glad that the officer’s okay."

In addition to being shot, the officer was punched numerous times, causing facial injuries.

Other officers arrived, and the suspect was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. The firearm was recovered on the scene, and NYPD shared an image of the weapon via social media.

NYPD also shared an image on Twitter of the lifesaving vest, saying, “Pictured below is the bullet-resistant vest the officer was wearing when he was shot.”

After being treated for his injuries, the officer emerged Wednesday morning from St. Luke’s Medical Center, greeted by cheers from fellow officers. He gave the crowd a salute before leaving in a police van. Mayor de Blasio visited the NYPD officer and shared on Twitter that, "One of our NYPD officers was shot in the line of duty early this morning. Thankfully we can report that his vest saved his life. I visited with him this morning, and he’s in good spirits. He’s a seven-year veteran and an example of courage and strength."

Police Chief Terence Monahan shared a video on Twitter of the officer’s hospital exit and said, “This morning’s shooting of an NYPD cop underscores the inherent dangers they bravely face on behalf of every New Yorker. Fortunately, the officer left the hospital only hours after being shot to continue his recovery. Please make sure to always keep NY’s Finest in your prayers."

The suspect, 29, had previous interactions with the police. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.