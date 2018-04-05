Pipe-wielding man fatally shot by NYPD officers in Brooklyn

The 34-year-old had previously been classified by officers as mentally ill and was brandishing a metal pipe with a cylindrical knob on the top.

Saheed Vassell, 34, seen here in 2011, was fatally shot by NYPD officers in Crown Heights after he was wielding what they thought was a firearm. (Facebook/Saheed Vassell)

The object Saheed Vassell was holding when he was fatally shot by NYPd officers in Crown Heights was this metal pipe with a tube-shaped knob. (NYPD)

NYPD officers fatally shot a black man after they believed he was pointing a gun at them in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The man, who police had classified as mentally ill after previous encounters with him, was instead wielding a metal pipe with a knob.

Five officers were responding to three 911 calls about a suspect making threats with a silver gun around 4:45 p.m. near Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, Chief Terence A. Monahan said at a press conference.

“The suspect then took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers,” Monahan said.

Four officers, including three in plainclothes, fired 10 bullets, striking the man, who was later identified by his father, Eric, as 34-year-old Saheed Vassell. Vassell was pronounced dead at Kings County Medical Center.

Blurry images from surveillance videos released by the NYPD showed a man holding out his arm with an object in his hand. The photos, police said, showed him pointing the object at bystanders and in the officers’ direction when they arrived on the scene. A photo of the object showed the metal pipe that had a tube-shaped knob at the top.

Eric Vassell told The New York Times that his son was bipolar and had been in hospitals several times over the past few years, including after times when he had encounters with NYPD officers.

Residents told the Times that Vassell, who has a 15-year-old son, was known around the neighborhood for doing odd jobs for local businesses and panhandling in a nearby subway station.

The fatal shooting of Vassell comes less than three weeks after the shooting death of unarmed black man Stephon Clark, 22, who police in Sacramento opened fire on after they believed he was pointing a gun at them. Clark instead was holding a cellphone.

Monahan said that the NYPD officers involved in the shooting death of Vassell were not wearing body cameras. The officers have not yet been indentified.