NYPD officers harassed by dirt bike riders in the Bronx

An image of one of the bikers

New video footage shows NYPD officers being taunted by dirt bike riders in the Bronx.

NYPD shared the video of officers being taunted on social media in hopes someone will come forward with more information. The Twitter thread read, “WANTED for Obstruction of Governmental Administration in front of 1360 Bruckner Blvd @Bronx @NYPD41Pct on 11/10/19@ 4:15 p.m. Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives”

The second tweet included video footage of the incident.

🚨WANTED🚨 for Obstruction of Governmental Administration in front of 1360 Bruckner Blvd @Bronx @NYPD41Pct on 11/10/19@ 4:15 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👀 Seen them? Know who they are?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or 📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/w57J3vL3NI — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 14, 2019

CBS reports that the bikers were riding erratically at a gas station Bruckner Boulevard in the Hunts Point. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

As one officer approached, one of the riders ditched their bike. When the officer tried to take the bite, the group started to circle his cruiser.

The officer tightened his grip on a taser, but it was reported that it was not used. As more officers arrived at the scene, the bikes left.

ABC reports that the gas station clerk told them that the bikers are regulars to the station and have never caused issues in the past.

This, not the first-time people were filmed showing disrespect towards officers.

CBS reports that on Halloween, a police car was covered in trash in Brooklyn. Folks could be heard laughing as officers cleared off the vehicle.

Additionally, quite a few times this summer, NYPD officers were doused with water.

If you or someone you know has any info about this incident, please contact NYPD crime stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can tweet @NYPDTips or text info to 274637. You can also fill out a form online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org