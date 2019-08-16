NYPD responds to suspicious packages found at Fulton St. station, 16th street

The New York City Police Department responded to a call about two suspicious packages found at a subway station in Lower Manhattan Friday morning.

Police say they discovered two devices which appear to be pressure cookers at the Fulton Street Station around 7:30 a.m. The items were discovered near the Williams St. area of the subway station.

The New York Daily News reports that members of the NYPD Bomb Squad were called in to investigate the suspicious packages found at Fulton St. station. Police performed a thorough search inside the subway station for any other suspicous items.

For safety precautions, the subway station was temporarily shut down during the investigation.

At 8:17 a.m., The New York City Police Department Counterterrorism divsion informed the public that the suspicious packages found at Fultion St. station were deemed safe. The two suspicoius items inside the train station were pressure cookers. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

NYPD also noted that subway passengers should expect delays until subway service is fully restored.

Suspicious package found at 16th Street

Not long after police discovered suspicious items at Fulton St. station, the New York City Counterterrorism division reported of another suspicous package located at West 16th Street at 7th Ave. The NYPD bomb squad later reported the area is safe.

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. The suspicious package at 16th St & 7th Ave in Manhattan has been fully investigated and deemed safe by our @NYPDCT officers.



Expect residual delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 16, 2019

NYPD, MTA officials hold conference about the suspicious packages found at Fulton St. station and West 16th street.

UPDATE: @NYPDTransit, @NYPDDCT, and @MTA provide an update on the earlier incidents at Fulton St and 16th St & 7th Ave. pic.twitter.com/z6vf9YGws2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 16, 2019

The New York City Police Department released a photo of who they believe is responsible for placing the pressure cookers at Fulton St. station. The photo is of an individual appearing to hold a pressure cooker under his arm. NYPD is seeking to locate the individual for questioning.