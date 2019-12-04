NYPD reveals sketch of man wanted for anti-gay hammer attack

NYPD needs your help finding a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a hammer after yelling anti-gay slurs. NYPD’s Hate Crime task force is investigating and released a sketch of the suspect earlier this week.

NYPD Crime Stoppers page tweeted out “ WANTED for an Assault in the confines of the 46th Precinct/Transit District 11 on the N/B train platform at the Tremont Street Station on 11/11/19 @ 1 AM Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL!#YourCityYourCall”

The victim is a 21-year-old male who was waiting for the N/B train in the Bronx at the Tremont Street station.

The incident took place on November 11, and NBC reported that the suspect tried to hit the victim with the hammer and missed. The suspect and the victim struggled more, and eventually, the suspect threw the victim on the train tracks.

There were plenty of witnesses, who alerted MTA employees of the situation. The MTA was able to stop the arriving train before it was too late. It was also reported that the MTA helped pull the victim back safely.

The victim was transferred to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is suffering from a laceration and contusion to his head.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the incident, you are encouraged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also send in a tip via Twitter or go to Crimestoppers.com.