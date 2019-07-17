NYPD seeks serial groper in the Bronx

New York police are on the hunt for a sexual predator in the Bronx.

NYPD on Wednesday released details about a man they say groped multiple teenage girls over the last five months, and recently attacked a woman. Investigators released a sketch of the suspect, whose assaults began in March.

In the first incident, the man allegedly tried to grope a 16-year-old girl's backside, CBS reported. The next reported assault happened on May 20, when the suspect allegedly grabbed a 15-year-olds backside and breast. On June 22, the suspect allegedly unleashed a more violent assault on a 16 year old when he punched her in the face before grabbing her buttocks and breast.

Most recently, on July 3, things escalated even more by attempting to kidnap a 22-year-old woman. Police say he allegedly wrapped his hands around the victim's neck and tried to drag her into his car.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 35. He's believed to be roughly 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds. Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information about the the suspect or the assaults is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For the Spanish language, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can be sent anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.