Graphic Video: NYPD releases video of ‘heinous’ subway beating, seeks tips

The NYPD on Tuesday released a graphic video showing a young man being attacked on a D train in the Bronx, and pleaded with the public to help them find the assailants.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea shared the unsettling video on Twitter, calling it a “heinous attack’ and asking for information that could help detectives find the culprits. In the video, which has no sound, the victim is seen being brutally beaten and kicked in the head on a subway car. Police believe the attack happened Monday near Yankee Stadium.

It appears as though he is cornered in the car, and unable to defend himself.

The video originated on social media and was sent to the NYPD anonymously. In an interview with New York Daily News, Det. Shea mentioned that investigators spotted the video on Instagram. NBC 4 New York said a concerned passenger also sent them the video.

Police have been able to identify the victim, but they need help finding the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the NYPD tip line at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or directly message them on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are anonymous.

Warning, the following video is graphic: