Officials encourage mass transit as a result of treacherous roads

Monday morning, Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Ulster Counties.

Gov. Cuomo has also deployed 300 members of the National Guard to help with clean-up operations and snow removal.

In a statement, Gov. Cuomo said, “Our state is no stranger to this type of extreme winter weather, and these additional measures will be critical in our efforts to keep all New Yorkers safe throughout the remainder of this storm.”

Although other areas of the state are more impacted then New York City, NYC is under a winter weather advisory until December 3, at 7 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “With the forecast predicting snow just in time to create a messy evening commute, I urge all New Yorkers to take extra precautions, stay off the streets and take public transportation whenever possible.”

De Blasio added, “The Department of Sanitation is ready to clear the streets, but everyone must do their part to ensure they can get through and do their jobs safely.”

Although de Blasio did leave New Yorkers and commuters with a warning, he also stated, along with Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, that NYC is prepared for the second round of storms.

De Blasio shared on Twitter that, “We have 1,500 plows, 700 salt spreaders, and additional staffing at the ready across multiple city agencies as rain turns to sleet and snow this afternoon. New Yorkers, do what you can to stay off the roads later in the day. Use mass transit and check on your neighbors.”

We have 1,500 plows, 700 salt spreaders and additional staffing at the ready across multiple City agencies as rain turns to sleet and snow this afternoon.



New Yorkers, do what you can to stay off the roads later in the day. Use mass transit and check on your neighbors. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 2, 2019

For services changes, go to MTA Subway and Bus, LIRR, Metro-North, NJ Transit and Amtrak websites. MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a press release that "All MTA agencies are closely monitoring this storm and we will be ready for whatever winter conditions come our way."

"We have a comprehensive plan in place that includes using equipment and personnel to keep tracks, stations, platforms and roadways clear of snow and ice, so our system can continue to operate."

The Staten Island Ferry is currently anticipated to operate on a normal schedule. However, you can keep updated with the NotifyNYC app.

The NYC ferry is also operating on a normal schedule; however, the weather can affect the conditions. To stay updated check out their website, www.ferry.nyc, and social media feeds.