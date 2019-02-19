Overnight work on B, D lines means weeknight closures for 3 weeks: MTA

Overnight New York City subway closures begin this week for straphangers who rely on the B and D lines in a return of the MTA’s Fastrack maintenance and repair work, the transit authority announced.

To advance the ongoing MTA Subway Action Plan to fix the aged, in-crisis New York City subway system, B and D lines will see service outages overnight from Feb. 19 to 22, then from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1 and again from Mar. 4 to 8.

The Fastrack program gives train-free track access to workers to allow for more maintenance work in less time, per the MTA. It’s part of New York City Transit and was first introduced back in Jan. 2012.

This maintenance, cleaning and repair work on the B and D lines will affect stations between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205 St in the Bronx for three weeks, excluding weekends, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

New York City subway changes, alternate transit during MTA Fastrack maintenance

So what does this work exactly mean for straphangers? Here’s what the MTA says will take place during the Fastrack work:

- D service will be suspended in both directions between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205 St.

- B service will end early each night

- D trains will run between Coney Island-Stillwell Ave and 161 St-Yankee Stadium, which will be the last stop

- Free shuttle buses will provide connecting service between Mosholu Parkway station on the 4 line the Norwood-205 St D station.

For transit alternatives, the MTA is advising New York City subway riders to take the 4 from stations along Jerome Avenue for service between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Bedford Park Blvd. Straphangers can transfer between the D and 4 trains at 161 St-Yankee Stadium and between the 4 trains and the free shuttle buses at Mosholu Parkway.