Ozy Fest returns to Central Park

The scene from last year's OZY Festival in Central Park. Photo Credit: Getty Images

According to their website, Ozy Fest is a festival designed for curious minds, and it features two full days of art, live music, cooking demos, good food, and conversations with various leaders from all walks of life. Guests include presidential candidates, famous writers, artists and more. Here's what you need to know about this year's festival:

When is Ozy Fest 2019?

Ozy Fest will take place on July 20 and 21.

Where is Ozy Fest 2019?

It will take place on The Great Lawn in Central Park. The event will be held rain or shine.

How long is Ozy Fest 2019?

The festival starts at 11 a.m. both days, and it is expected to end around 10 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, it is expected to end at 8 p.m.

Where can I get tickets to Ozy Fest 2019?

You can purchase tickets for Ozy Fest 2019 on ozyfest.com.

Ozy Fest Saturday lineup

John Legend, Trevor Noah, Alex Rodriguez, Malcolm Gladwell, Mark Cuban, Laurene Powell Jobs, John Kasich, Stacey Abrams, Jameela Jamil, A R I Z O N A, Cindy Eckert, Elizabeth Vargas, Ronny Chieng, Natalie Wynn, Thasunda Duckett, Kiano Moju, John Stessel , Jazzy Amra, Jeremy Zimmer, and Andrea Brimmer Ozy Fest Sunday lineup