Photos: No Pants Subway Ride Boston 2019

People from around the globe — Boston included — stripped off their bottoms in the cold to take part in this tradition.
By Will Drickey
Published : January 13, 2019
    Camilla Chodkowski does a little shake to keep warm while waiting for the train to arrive.

    Camilla Chodkowski does a little shake to keep warm while waiting for the train to arrive.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    No Pants participants Lana Evans, Damien Cooper, Joy Xu, and Robert MacDonald wait for a northbound Orange Line train at State Street Station.

    No Pants participants Lana Evans, Damien Cooper, Joy Xu, and Robert MacDonald wait for a northbound Orange Line train at State Street Station.

    No Pants participants Lana Evans, Damien Cooper, Joy Xu, and Robert MacDonald wait for a northbound Orange Line train at State Street Station.
     

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    No Pants participants Joy Xu and Lana Evans chat away unconcerned at the attention they've generated around them.

    No Pants participants Joy Xu and Lana Evans chat away unconcerned at the attention they've generated around them.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    No Pants participants legs stood out amongst those bundled against the January chill.

    No Pants participants legs stood out amongst those bundled against the January chill.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Heather Barker is enjoying the ride to Assembly Station.

    Heather Barker is enjoying the ride to Assembly Station.

    Heather Barker is enjoying the ride to Assembly Station.
     

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    The itinerary directed No Pants participants to get a northbound Orange Line train at State Street Station.

    The itinerary directed No Pants participants to get a northbound Orange Line train at State Street Station.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    A tourist couldn't help but take a few pictures of Mike Phillips and Peter Biechler on the Blue Line.

    A tourist couldn't help but take a few pictures of Mike Phillips and Peter Biechler on the Blue Line.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Coordinator of this year's No Pants T Ride Malcolm Joseph (far right) goes over the itinerary with the group of brave souls ready to go on a pantless journey on the MBT.

    Coordinator of this year's No Pants T Ride Malcolm Joseph (far right) goes over the itinerary with the group of brave souls ready to go on a pantless journey on the MBT.

    Coordinator of this year's No Pants T Ride Malcolm Joseph (far right) goes over the itinerary with the group of brave souls ready to go on a pantless journey on the MBTA.
     

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    No Pants participants wait for their train to pull into Bowdoin Station.

    No Pants participants wait for their train to pull into Bowdoin Station.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Lindsey Barth keeps her pants on while her boyfriend Nate Stone and a fellow No Pants participant Sean Mahoney get into the spirit as soon as the doors of the Blue Line train closed.

    Lindsey Barth keeps her pants on while her boyfriend Nate Stone and a fellow No Pants participant Sean Mahoney get into the spirit as soon as the doors of the Blue Line train closed.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Robert MacDonald wanted to go with a Batman theme while waiting at Assembly Station.

    Robert MacDonald wanted to go with a Batman theme while waiting at Assembly Station.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.

    To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    The No Pants Subway Ride continues as riders got off at North Station to transfer to the Green Line.

    The No Pants Subway Ride continues as riders got off at North Station to transfer to the Green Line.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Father and son Winter pantlessness.

    Father and son Winter pantlessness.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Coordinator of this year's No Pants Subways Ride Malcolm Joseph leads fellow pantless T riders with a distinctive umbrella and music playing from Bluetooth speakers at Government Center Station.

    Coordinator of this year's No Pants Subways Ride Malcolm Joseph leads fellow pantless T riders with a distinctive umbrella and music playing from Bluetooth speakers at Government Center Station.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston pose for a picture in front of their final destination, Faneuil Hall.

    Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston pose for a picture in front of their final destination, Faneuil Hall.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Camilla Chodkowski and Stacy-Michelle Reid chat nonchalantly while others are well aware of their presence.

    Camilla Chodkowski and Stacy-Michelle Reid chat nonchalantly while others are well aware of their presence.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Peter Biechler and Mike Phillips wait to get warm in the Southbound Orange Line train.

    Peter Biechler and Mike Phillips wait to get warm in the Southbound Orange Line train.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.

    To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    No Pants T Rider Sean Mahoney waiting at Assembly Station.

    No Pants T Rider Sean Mahoney waiting at Assembly Station.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Nate Stone is dancing pantless and proud of it.

    Nate Stone is dancing pantless and proud of it.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Some of the other No Pants T Riders opted to stay in the slightly warmer waiting enclosure.

    Some of the other No Pants T Riders opted to stay in the slightly warmer waiting enclosure.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

    Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston stroll through Quincy Market as they finish the pantless tour.

    Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston stroll through Quincy Market as they finish the pantless tour.

    Derek Kouyoumijan

Every year, bold semi-nudists brave the January cold to participate in the No Pants Subway Ride. The "flash mob" occurs in cities around the globe, including New York, Boston, London, Amsterdam and Berlin. Sunday, January 13 was that day, so any pantsless transit riders after the weekend likely have something else going on besides a mostly harmless tradition.

The event began with seven Improv Everywhere hooligans in 2002, and has since sprung into a global event in as many as 23 cities, with thousands of participants.

The No Pants Subway Ride followed a specific route through New York and Boston's public transit maps, from 3 to 5 pm, and was followed by an official after-party. The only rule for the game was that acknowledging it was not permitted. When asked, participants were required to just say they forgot to wear pants.

