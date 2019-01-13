Photos: No Pants Subway Ride Boston 2019

Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston stroll through Quincy Market as they finish the pantless tour.

Some of the other No Pants T Riders opted to stay in the slightly warmer waiting enclosure.

To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.

Participants of the 2019 No Pants Subways Ride in Boston pose for a picture in front of their final destination, Faneuil Hall.

The No Pants Subway Ride continues as riders got off at North Station to transfer to the Green Line.

To keep warm for the 10 minute wait for the Southbound Orange Line train at Assembly Station, Malcolm Joseph leads some of the No Pants T Riders in a cha-cha dance.

Lindsey Barth keeps her pants on while her boyfriend Nate Stone and a fellow No Pants participant Sean Mahoney get into the spirit as soon as the doors of the Blue Line train closed.

Coordinator of this year's No Pants T Ride Malcolm Joseph (far right) goes over the itinerary with the group of brave souls ready to go on a pantless journey on the MBTA.

A tourist couldn't help but take a few pictures of Mike Phillips and Peter Biechler on the Blue Line.

Camilla Chodkowski does a little shake to keep warm while waiting for the train to arrive.

Every year, bold semi-nudists brave the January cold to participate in the No Pants Subway Ride. The "flash mob" occurs in cities around the globe, including New York, Boston, London, Amsterdam and Berlin. Sunday, January 13 was that day, so any pantsless transit riders after the weekend likely have something else going on besides a mostly harmless tradition.

The event began with seven Improv Everywhere hooligans in 2002, and has since sprung into a global event in as many as 23 cities, with thousands of participants.

The No Pants Subway Ride followed a specific route through New York and Boston's public transit maps, from 3 to 5 pm, and was followed by an official after-party. The only rule for the game was that acknowledging it was not permitted. When asked, participants were required to just say they forgot to wear pants.