Subway service slowly resumes following Times Square explosion

Mass delays have ensued following the explosion investigation in the the vicinity of 42nd Street and Port Authority.

The explosion near Port Authority has caused mass delays on New York's subway system during Monday morning's rush-hour commute. (Pixabay)

Updated, 11:40 a.m.: Subway service is slowly but surely returning to normal following the explosion on 42nd Street this morning.

While residual delays remain, service on the 1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R, W and S shuttle to 42nd Street has resumed, the MTA announced just before 11 a.m.

Service on A, C and E trains, however, continue to bypass 42nd Street in both directions as the investigation continues in the underground pedestrian passageway between Port Authority and Times Square.

The passageway is where the suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, 27, detonated the improvised explosive device that was strapped to his body, seriously injuring himself and leaving three nearby bystanders with non-life-threatening injuries.

Straphangers should continue to visit MTA.info and follow @NYCTSubway on Twitter for the latest service updates.

Original story, 8:54 a.m.: An explosion near Port Authority has brought New York City to a standstill during Monday morning’s rush-hour commute.

Several train lines have been rerouted and are experiencing delays as the trains that operate in the vicinity of Times Square and 42nd Street are bypassing those stations in both directions during the investigation.

The train lines affected include the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains.

S shuttle service is currently suspended.

A and E trains are bypassing 42nd Street/Port Authority, and there is no C train service between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions.

B service between Bedford Park Boulevard and Brighton Beach has been suspended in both directions.

E trains are stopping on the F line between Jackson Heights –Roosevelt Avenue and West 4th Street-Washington Square.

The L is not running between Eighth Avenue and Sixth Avenue in either direction.

Some northbound F trains are stopping along the G line from Bergen Street to Court Square then on the E line to Jackson-Roosevelt Avenue.

M trains are running between Delancey-Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

For the most up-to-date service info, visit MTA.info for follow @NYCTsubway on Twitter.