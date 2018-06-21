Pride Parade NYC 2018: Full route, map, street closures, MTA info

Waht you need to know before heading to the parade.

Pride Parade NYC 2018 is set to march through Manhattan this weekend on Sunday, June 24. The annual event takes place at the end of June to mark the end of LGBTQ Pride Month. June is a significant month for gay rights because it commemorates the tribute to the Stonewall Riots which took place on June 29, 1969. This year’s parade marks the 49th anniversary of the riots and that marked the beginning of the gay rights movement.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade and that means several streets will be closed in the area and buses are expected to reroute because of the parade and festivities.

Heritage of Pride is the non-profit organization that puts together the Pride Parade and Festival together each year. Part of its mission statement is to create Pride events that "inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community."

More than 40,000 marchers from more than 450 different groups participated in last year’s parade and this year and this year will be no different. Expect to see thousands of marchers representing different groups that support LGBTQ rights and thousands of more revelers at the parade celebrating Pride Month.

What is the Pride Parade NYC 2018 route?

The Pride March will begin at 16th Street on Seventh Avenue and travel down Seventh Avenue, passing the AIDS Memorial located on 12th Street. The march will turn on Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue, past Sixth Avenue to West 8th Street. From there, it will continue to West Eighth Street to Fifth Avenue and finally travel up Fifth Avenue all the way to 29th Street.

Pride Parade NYC 2018 Route map and bars in the area

The Heritage of Pride organization also has a map that you can download.

What time does Pride Parade NYC start?

The march will begin at noon on Sunday, June 24 and will finish in the evening. Following the march and celebration, there will be plenty of things to do in New York City.

Pride Parade NYC 2018: How to get there

If you’re thinking about heading to the parade, please know that trains and buses will be extra crowded on Sunday. The easiest way to get to the Pride Parade this Sunday is to take the A, C, E trains to 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, the L, B, D, F and M trains to 14th and Sixth Avenue or the 1 train to 14th Street. As long as you make it to 14th Street, we’re pretty sure you’ll be able to spot a fellow paradegoer that could provide some assistance.

The following bus routes are expected to change in the area on Sunday, June 24, for the parade:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M7, M8, M12, M14A/D, M20, M23 SBS, M55, Q32, X1, X10, X17, X27, X28, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11

For up-to-date transit information and MTA service changes, visit mta.info.

Pride Parade NYC 2018 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed for Pride Parade NYC 2018 and the festival in Greenwich Village. Plan accordingly

Formation:

19th Street between 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue

18th Street between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue

17th Street between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue

16th Street between 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue

15th Street between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue

Route:

7th Avenue between 19th Street and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and West 4th Street

Greenwich Avenue between Christopher Street and 6th Avenue

8th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 8th Street and 33rd Street

Dispersal:

29th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

30th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

31st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

33rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Festival:

University Place between East 13th Street and Waverly Place

East 8th Street between University Place and Greene Street

Watch the live stream of Pride Parade NYC 2018

If you're not going to be able to make it to the Pride Parade Sunday, you can watch it on television and online. ABC 7 will broadcast the 2018 NYC Pride Parade from 12 to 3 p.m. EST. You can also view the live stream of the broadcast at abc7ny.com.