Prisoner escapes from hospital in the Bronx: NYPD

A prisoner has escaped from the St. Barnabas hospital Friday morning, police said.

The NYPD is searching for an escaped prisoner in the Bronx.

Kevin Taylor, 27, escaped from St. Barnabas Hospital on Third Avenue around 6:40 Friday morning, police said.

Taylor was original arrested on Thursday for criminal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana charges, according to NYPD.

He has also had 40 prior arrests, according to NBC, including bail jumping, aggravated harassment, burglary, robbery and attempted escape.

It is not currently clear why Taylor was being treated at the Bronx hospital on Friday.

WANTED: Escaped Prisoner from St. Barnabas Hospital - Kevin Taylor. Male, Black, 5’11, 210 Lbs, 27-years-old was last seen wearing black jeans and a green sweater. He was originally arrested for Criminal Possession of a firearm in the confines of the @NYPD48Pct in the #Bronx pic.twitter.com/2pDW7uXBjb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 27, 2018

He fled the facility on foot, wearing handcuffs attached to just one wrist, NYPD said. Officers are canvassing the area for him.

Taylor is described as a 5’11” black male around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped black jeans and a green hooded sweater.

