All the NYC street closures for the 2018 National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Everything you need to know before you head to the parade this Sunday.

Scene on Fifth Avenue from last year's National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Credit: Getty Images

The 2018 National Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place this Sunday and thousands of people will be in Manhattan to celebrate and honor Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

Each year, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade honors many leaders, educators, artists and celebrities who have an impact on their community and the country.

The theme for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade is “Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces” which translates to “One Nation, Many Voices.”

Actor Esai Morales will lead the parade as Grand Marshal of the 61st annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade and former Miss Universe, television host and model Zuleyka Rivera will be the Parade Queen.

New York City has the largest Puerto Rican population of any city in the world and the National Puerto Rican Day parade is expected to draw more than 1 million revelers to watch the parade, and join the celebration of Puerto Rican heritage and culture.

If you plan on attending the parade this Sunday or want to watch the live stream, here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

What time does the National Puerto Rican Day Parade start?

The parade kicks off this Sunday, June 10 at 11 A.M EST.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade route map

The parade will begin at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and travel up to 79th Street.

TV info, Live stream Puerto Rican Day Parade

If you’re not going to be at the parade you can watch it on TV or live stream. According to the parade organization, the parade will be aired live on WABC-TV, Channel 7 in New York starting at noon.

Live streaming coverage of the parade will be available at www.abc7ny.com.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade street closures

The parade will travel along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street and there will be several street closings in the area for the parade.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation and the New York City Police Department, the following streets will be closed from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M EST for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Plan accordingly.

— 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 48th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

— 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

— 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 86th Street

— 6th Avenue between West 44th Street and west 49th Street

— 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

— 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

— 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

— 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

— 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

National Puerto Rican Day Parade MTA changes

The following buses will be rerouted on Sunday, June 10 for the parade. For additional MTA changes remember to check MTA for the latest information.

M1, M2/M2 LTD, M3 and M4 - Southbound buses will reroute from 5 Av at 86 St to 42 St Busses will run via Lexington Avenue making corresponding stops.

M5 - Southbound buses will reroute from Central Park South (59 St) at 7 Av to 32 St at 6 Av.

Note: There is no service on 31 St between 5 Av and 6 Av.

Buses will run via 7th Avenue.

Buses will not stop on 31 St at 6th Avenue.

M55 - No service on 6 Av/5 Av between 42 St and 44 St

Buses will operate on 6 Av/5 Av between 42 St and South Ferry.

M66 buses will reroute between 67 St at Park Av and Central Park West at 65 St.

Buses will run via 57th Street and make corresponding stops in both directions, according to the MTA.

M72 and M79 SBS buses are rerouted from 72 St/79 St between Madison Ave and Central Park West. Buses will use the 86th Street Transverse in both directions.

Q32 - Westbound buses will reroute from 60 St at Lexington Av to 34 St at Madison Av and will run via Lexington.

QM2, QM5 and QM6 - Eastbound buses will reroute from 6 Av at 42 St to 59 St. and run via Madison Avenue.