Queens DA offers record clearing for low-level outstanding warrants

For those New Yorkers who have outstanding warrants for low-level offenses, you’ll have a chance to wipe the slate clean on Saturday thanks the Queens DA.

For the second year in a row, Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown will hold a “Second Chance” event that will forgive outstanding warrants on low-level violations such as disorderly conduct, public alcohol consumption, littering and trespassing without fear of arrest.

This year’s outstanding warrants record clearing will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Universal Church at 68-03 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside.

The benefits of clearing outstanding warrants

There were between 200 and 300 attendees at last year’s forgiveness program, a representative from the Queens DA’s office told Metro Thursday. The benefits for individuals who have such offenses cleared are akin to those eligible for last year's state legislation allowing certain past conviction records to be sealed.

“The overall purpose of this event is to provide a safe place for individuals to come to clear their warrants,” they said. “By affording them this opportunity, it is our hope that they will no longer be precluded from obtaining the basic necessities of life such as employment and educational and housing opportunities.”

Saturday’s record clearing is open to any New Yorker who has had a low-level (or pink summonses) issued to them within the city’s five boroughs. Individuals must bring a valid, state-issued photo ID.

The Queens DA previously said that a person’s immigration status will not prevent outstanding warrants from being cleared.

Additionally, there will be Legal Aid Society representatives on hand to offer help for residents who may have other offenses that are not eligible for clearing as well as a resource fair, the Sunnyside Post reported.