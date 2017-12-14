Queens Library now offers Kanopy free movie streaming

Library members can watch everything from foreign, indie and documentary films to instructional videos using Kanopy

The Queens Library system joins its NYPL and Brooklyn counterparts in offering free movie steaming via Kanopy. (Facebook/Kanopy)

Queens residents will now have access to thousands of films — for free — thanks to the Queens Library now offering film streaming service Kanopy in all of its 62 branches.

With the addition of Kanopy at the Queens Library, residents in all of New York City’s five boroughs have access to the streaming service, which offers everything from foreign-language, indie and documentary films to instructional videos and Criterion Collection classics.

Both the New York Public Library, which serves Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx, and the Brooklyn Public Library began offering Kanopy in August.

Members of the Queens Library system can use Kanopy on any device by going to queenslibrary.kanopy.com or downloading the Kanopy app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

If you’re not yet a member of the system, you can visit queenslibrary.org to get an e-card or obtain a standard Queens Library card at any branch for full account access.

Both standard and e-card members can stream up to six movies each month using Kanopy.

